|
|
72, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A native of Lexington, he was born on October 14, 1946 to the late Victor L. and Mary Webster Shea. Mr. Shea was a retired auditor for the State of Kentucky. He enjoyed golfing at Lone Oak Golf Club, bowling, and spent many years being the score keeper for church league softball at Southland Ballpark. He is survived by his sister, Pat (Dale) Carter; and his niece, Sherry Ellen Carter, both of Nicholasville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Richard's honor. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019