LANGLEY Richard Walter Sr., 79, husband of Florence Sizemore Langley, passed away Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at his home. Born Aug. 15, 1940 in Lexington to the late Oscar and Marie Chism Langley, he was a graduate of Lafayette High School; a veteran of the US Army; and owner of Langley Foods, Inc. Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons, Richard Walter (Karri) Langley, Jr. and Michael Patrick (Krissy) Langley; grandchildren, Daniel, Amber (Sean) and Sara; great grandchildren, Kinlee, Sutton and Rhodes; and a brother, John (Garnet) Langley. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, by Brewster McLeod.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 14, 2020