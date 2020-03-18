|
Richard Wayne Jarvis, 85, of Wilmore, husband of Ruth Hersh Jarvis, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Urichsville, Ohio on December 16, 1934 to the late Kyle and Alice Wharton Jarvis. He was the Pastor of the Church of Nazarene and a teacher in Muhlenburg, Pennsylvania. Additional survivors include a son, Stephen (Asuata) Jarvis and a daughter, Elizabeth (Timothy) Wooster, a sister, Edna Ma Zwoll and four grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020