Richard Weaver

Richard Lynn Weaver, 67, of Kennedy Lane in Lancaster, Kentucky died, Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 5, 1943 to the late John Weaver and the late Virginia Allison Steck. Richard was a antique Dealer and member of Casa DeChristo in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his sisters, Debra (Ron) Hudson, Bonnie Wallace, Maridean Weaver, Kathy Harness, brothers, John Weaver and Charles Long, daughter-in-law, Chelle Weaver grandson, Dustin Weaver and a great- grandchild and a great-greatgrandchild and a special caretaker, Edward Midgett. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Dale Weaver, stepfather, Charles Long, brother, James Weaver and a sister, Brenda Everett. Services will be 6:00 PM, Saturday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-6:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.