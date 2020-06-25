Richard Weaver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lynn Weaver, 67, of Kennedy Lane in Lancaster, Kentucky died, Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 5, 1943 to the late John Weaver and the late Virginia Allison Steck. Richard was a antique Dealer and member of Casa DeChristo in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his sisters, Debra (Ron) Hudson, Bonnie Wallace, Maridean Weaver, Kathy Harness, brothers, John Weaver and Charles Long, daughter-in-law, Chelle Weaver grandson, Dustin Weaver and a great- grandchild and a great-greatgrandchild and a special caretaker, Edward Midgett. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Dale Weaver, stepfather, Charles Long, brother, James Weaver and a sister, Brenda Everett. Services will be 6:00 PM, Saturday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-6:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved