George Richardson Park, MD, 85, retired cardiologist, died on January 1, 2020. Born in Richmond, KY, he was the son of the late Russell Smith and Nancy Richardson Park. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. While in residency in Jackson, Mississippi, he met his strong and devoted wife of 57 years, Peggy Ann Grant Park, who survives him. After serving in the medical corps in Vietnam, he and Peggy moved to Lexington where he joined the Lexington Clinic. He practiced there for 52 years, distinguishing himself as the physician with the longest tenure. He diligently extended his inherent kindness and care to fellow Kentuckians from all walks of life – from coal miners to pastors to politicians. He was an enthusiastic traveler and took many trips, which he documented in cinéma vérité, to far reaches of the world. He was a devoted Christian and over the years was active in benevolent works (in addition to supporting UK Basketball) and in several congregations here. Notably, he was an avid tennis player into his eighties. Survivors include his wife Peggy Park and their three children, Susan Park Peterson (Craig) (Boulder, CO), Andrew Richardson Park (Kate) (Richmond, VA), Margaret Park Smith (Josh) (Lexington, KY), and six grandchildren, Julia Seaborn Park, Celeste (“Zuzu”) Rene Park, Grant Eugene Peterson, Nathan Andrew Peterson, Adelaide Beatrix Smith, and Ruby Lake Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Park Deane. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation is Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Burial to follow service at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020