Ricky Dale Flynn, 49, husband to Sheila Hon Flynn of Sadieville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on August 30, 1971 in Lexington, Kentucky to Irene Comley Flynn and the late Harold Flynn. Ricky was a carpenter. Along with his mother and his wife, he is survived by sons, Kaiden Flynn of Sadieville, Ricky Flynn, Jr. of Louisville, and John McFarland of Georgetown; grandchild, Jasper Flynn of Louisville; daughter, Kara Flynn of Georgetown; and sisters, Tonya Williams and Michelle Flynn, both of Lexington. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
