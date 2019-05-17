|
62, spouse of Renee Fulmer Strode died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Lexington. He was born in Maysville, KY on May 01, 1957 to the late Howard Wright and Mary Alice Strode. Ricky did many things in his life including Dog Training and was in Sales. Other than his spouse Renee he is survived by two sons, Justin (Payton) Cada, Lexington, KY and Abbot Cada, Lexington, KY; two daughters, Carrie Ann Cada, Lexington, KY and Amy Smith, Lexington, KY; two sisters, Enola Strode, Lexington, KY, Denna Strode, Lexington, KY; four brothers, Jason Strode, Lexington, KY, Howard Clifford Strode, Frankfort, KY, Michael Gill and Carl; six grandchildren, Parker, Selest, Emily, Timothy, Jacob and Savannah. He is preceded in death by one sister, Bertha Marlene. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 5pm at Clark Legacy Center -Brannon Crossing followed by a Gathering of family and friends until 8pm. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2019
