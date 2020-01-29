Home

Ricky Thomas Lindsey, Sr, 66, of Berry, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. Born on March 3, 1953 in Covington, KY, he was a son of the late Thomas Lindsey and Dorothy Milner Moore. He was retired from Bundy Tubing in Cynthiana, Ky and enjoyed Bowling, Hunting, and especially fishing. He was a member of the Elks Club and a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by 5 children; Ricky (Carrie) Lindsey Jr, Matthew (Lacie) Lindsey , Cody Lindsey, William Lindsey, Cheyenne Lindsey, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 6 siblings; Mark Lindsey, Trudy Nunnelley, Sheldon Lindsey, Tracy Winkle, Tom Lindsey Jr, and Tina Lee Linardic. He was preceded in death by a sister; Arlene Tucker. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry with Bro. Keith Mitchell officiating. The visitation will be held from 5-8 on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Charity of One’s Choice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
