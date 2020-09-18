Ricky Morgan

, 66, husband of Lesley Dawn Reid Morgan, passed away September 16, 2020 at his residence on N Central Avenue. He was born in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Charles B. Morgan and Loretta Tankersley Morgan. Survivors include two daughters, Erin (Chris) Hosking, and Heather (Joel) Madison, brother, Mike (Donna) Morgan and three grandchildren, Logan Madison, Morgan Madison, and Oliva Hosking. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Morgan. Services will be at 9AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Lame officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Casket bearers will be Joel Madison, Chris Hosking, Logan Madison, David Congleton, Brett Morgan, and Mike Morgan. Honorary bearers will be Pat Reid, Mike Reid and Wink Congleton Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.