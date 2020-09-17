Mr. Rubin "Ricky" Smith of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at The Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky having attained the age of 62 years, 2 months and 17 days. He was the son of Ruben and Ostie (Kennedy) Smith. He was employed at Quality Express Service Station. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Dee Smith, Lonzo Smith, Elgie Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Evans) Smith of Albany, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, February 05, 1977, his son, Jeffery Brown (& Alex Keith) from Albany, Kentucky, siblings, Ora Lee Stearns, Georgia Reynolds, Connie Duvall, Teresa Scroggins, Lloyd "Hack" Smith, and Tony Smith of Albany, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel, officiating. Burial will follow in the Five Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 after 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.



