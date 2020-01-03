Home

Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
1952 - 2020
Ricky Wagoner Obituary
Ricky Allan Wagoner, 67, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1952 in Georgetown, Kentucky to Janet King Wagoner and the late Gilbert E. Wagoner. Ricky was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Cynthiana, Kentucky, a member of American Legion Post 24 Georgetown, and also a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He worked as a mechanic vehicular tech for the City of Georgetown. Along with his mother, Ricky is survived by brother, Ronnie (Carlene) Wagoner of Georgetown, sisters, Renee Flynn of Lexington, Rhonda (Chuck) Helms of Georgetown, and Rita (Chris) Sartori of Lexington. Visitation for Ricky will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Monday at 11:00am with Pastor John Chamberlin and Chuck Helms officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Mike Wagoner, Jeremy Wagoner, Tyler Flynn, Joshua Leaver, Aaron Leaver, Austin Wagoner. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
