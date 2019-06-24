Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Rita Ann Gould

Rita Ann Gould Obituary
85, wife of Thomas Edward Gould, of Lexington, passed away Thurs., June 20, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Alice Jaroszewski. She is survived by a son, Jan (Cheryl) Gould; daughter, Dawn (David) Waldrop; three grandchildren, Daniel Bates, Elizabeth (Travis) Neal and Jordan Bates; and great grandson, Hayden Neal. She was preceded in death by a son, Neil Gould. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 pm on Wed., June 26, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the service time on Wed. at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a later date. Contributions are suggested to the UK Children`s Hospital/NICU, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40506.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 24, 2019
