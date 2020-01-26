Home

Rita Joyce Baker

Rita Joyce Baker Obituary
12/29/52 - 1/22/20 BAKER Rita Joyce, Former employee for Family Services for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Preceded in death by her parents Warren and Betty Baker. Rita is survived by her daughter Megan Baker, her siblings Ruth Ann Reteneller (Jim), Russell Baker (Debbie) and Paul Baker (Heather). A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at St William Church, 1226 West Oak Street, Louisville KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 26, 2020
