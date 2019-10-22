|
Rita Kay Wells, 75, widow of Bobby M. Wells, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Born on November 23, 1943 in Scott County, Kentucky, Rita was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Juanita Rose Henage Dalzell. She was a member of Long Lick Baptist Church, a graduate of Scott County High School, and worked at Winn Dixie, where she was an employee for 10 years. Rita enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Lee Wells, of Scott County, Lisa Kay (Wade) Mazurka, of Lexington, Robert M. Wells and Jennifer Jo Ballard, both of Scott County; grandchildren, Adam Wells, Ashley Wells, Breanne Goodlett, Derek James, Tori James, Morgan Mazurka, Ivy Mazurka, Ella Mazurka, Hannah Everman, Amanda Wells, Tanner Wells, Darcy Marshall, Josie Marshall, and Sydney Marshall; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Pat Wasson of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 1:00pm with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating and burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Those serving as pallbearers are, Wade Mazurka, Derek James, Adam Wells, Mark Horsley, Chris Wasson, Bobby Wasson, III, Greg Hampton and Alan Hampton. Serving as honorary are, Mike Hamilton, Bobby Wasson, Jr., Mike Schornick, Tony Hampton, Marty Hampton, Steve Faust, and Rick Faust. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Edgemont Nursing Home, especially Rita's aide, Margie, and her Hospice nurses, Sharon & Debbie. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019