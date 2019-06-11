Resources More Obituaries for Rita Schara Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rita Marie Guertin Schara

was born in Manteno, Kankakee County, IL on December 23, 1929, to Leo Joseph and Mary Loretta Tulley Guertin, the eldest of four children. She graduated from Our Lady Academy, Manteno, IL, the University of St. Francis, Joliet, IL with a B.S. in Chemistry and Biology and worked in research for General Foods Corporation in Kankakee, IL for 6 years. There she met and married Robert Ernest Schara on October 16, 1954 at St. Joseph Church, Manteno, IL. She gave birth to four children, Michele Schara (Randall Mehrberg) of Princeton, NJ, Mark of Washington, D.C., Marianne Hanley (Philip Hanley) of Evansville, IN, and Kristen Schara (David Kulik) of Hurley, NY. He was transferred to Battle Creek, MI, and she returned to Western Michigan University to receive an M.S.L. degree with an emphasis on scientific research information. She also completed post graduate courses at Fairfield University and Rutgers University. She worked at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek. When Robert was transferred to Tarrytown, NY, they moved to Norwalk, CT, where she was employed by Stratford, CT Public Library, and then Norwalk State Technical College Library from where she retired in library service. They lived in Princeton, NJ until 1988, until they moved to Lexington, KY. In addition to her husband Robert and four children, she is survived by six grandchildren: Andrew Brooks, Dillon, Samuel and Eric Mehrberg, and Laura and Owen Kulik. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Mary Lucilla Reick of Rockwall, TX, brothers, Francis and James Guertin of Manteno, IL and 2 grandsons. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Bluegrass Care Navigators for their excellent care and kindness. She was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King. The Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11am at the Cathedral. A reception will follow in Hehman Hall. After the reception, the burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to the Cathedral of Christ the King.