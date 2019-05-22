Home

WEBB Rita, of Lexington, KY, widow of Richard C. Webb passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rita leaves behind three children; Stephen Webb, Richard Webb and Deborah Escobar, and three grandchildren, Erica, Cody and Elena. Visitation will be on Friday, May 24 from 4-7pm at Milward 1509 Trent Blvd. Her Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 25 at 10am at Crosswoods Baptist Church, 4991 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville. Please visit the Milward's website for more information. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 22, 2019
