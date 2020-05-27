Rita Wilhoite, age 67, wife to Curtis Wilhoite, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Dublin, Georgia on June 29, 1952 to the late Wilfred Curtis and Marguerite Avant Roberts. Rita was a member of Snellville Christian Church in Snellville, Georgia, was a Teacher of English and Art in Laurens County and Gwinnett County, she was Teacher of the Year at Grayson High School in 2005, a prolific artist and a 2nd degree Black Belt in Karate. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved our Lord Jesus. Rita loved playing with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, John Curtis (Amy) Wilhoite of Rosswell, Georgia, her daughter, Tiffany Grace (Kevin) Brix of Flowery Branch, Georgia, grandchildren, Makayla Brix, Tyndall Rose Brix, Regan Jaycie Wilhoite, Harrison Henry Brix and Riley Laura Wilhoite. She is also survived by her sisters, Sherra Roberts Durden and Bonnie Roberts Sanders and brother, Jeffrey Roberts, all of Dublin, Georgia. Visitation for family and friends will be 5pm to 8pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Dublin Memorial Gardens in Dublin Georgia. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.