Sanders Brothers Robert "Roan" Andrew Sanders, age 17, and Neo Thomas Sanders, age 15, died tragically Sunday, February 17, 2019, in a car accident. They both attended Sayre High School. Roan had a mischievous smile that could light up a room. Happiest with a ball in his hands or at his feet, he played soccer and basketball, acted in several school plays, and always had time to play with children. He was an energetic fireplug, who never disappointed an audience, whether he was playing a cross-dressing wolf or scoring a game-winning goal. Neo had a compassionate smile accompanying the sweetest soul on the planet and a firm guiding moral compass. He played football and lacrosse, enthusiastically supporting his Sayre teammates. He loved Legos and video games and designed his own game at age 13. Roan and Neo loved to travel. They had the opportunity to travel with their grandparents to Europe. Their love of service and travel were combined with trips to the Dominican Republic to work with the Wine to Water project. Neo recently traveled to Cuba with Sayre's Spanish program. Roan's soccer accomplishments allowed him to travel throughout the country with his Lexington Football Club (LFC) teammates and to Denmark and England with the Olympic Development Program. Roan and Neo had very different personalities, but in both boys' faces, their hearts showed through their smiles. They may not always have understood each other's actions or motives, but they loved each other unquestioningly and their mother unconditionally. Each brother complemented and appreciated the other's strengths and differences. The brothers are survived by their mother, Heather Sanders; maternal grandfather, Ron Sanders, and his wife Ardis Hoven; maternal grandmother, Suzanne Prichard; and devoted Uncle Bobby, all of Lexington, KY. Additional survivors include extended family in Texas, as well as Roan's father, Chris Smith, of Louisville, KY and Neo's father, Mark Williams, of Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Wine to Water, or those interested may contact LFC about a pending scholarship fund in Roan's name. Service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 4 PM, Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short St., Lexington, KY, followed by a Celebration of Life from 5-7 PM at the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place on Saturday morning for the family. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary