ALEXANDER Robert Allen, 83, husband of 63 years to Phyllis Alexander, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Wyatt and Betty Alexander. He was a retired farm manager of McKee Horse Farm, and was an Army veteran. He attended Lafayette High School and a member of Gardenside Christian Church. He was a member of the Thoroughbred Farm Manager Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. From 1951 to 1953, he worked with the John T. Ward, Sr. stable. From 1954 to 1957, he worked with the Calumet Farm training barn staff. From 1961 to 1962, he worked with Bill O'Neill at Bwamazon. And, after a three-year stint in the military, he returned to Bwamazon as the assistant farm manager in 1964 and stayed until 1971. In 1971, Alexander went to Hickory Tree Farm in Virginia. But nine years later, he was back in Kentucky. He was back home. A few days went by until he got the manager's job at Darby Dan. In those 39 years, Robert A. Alexander has worked with thousands of horses (millions if you include those in his dreams). And, he's loved every day of it. "I can't think of anything I would have rather done in my life than to work with horses," Alexander says. Survivors other than his wife are a son, Tony Alexander, Winchester; two grandsons, Brandon and Rob; two great-granddaughters, Angel and Baylee Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Bonnie. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. The public is invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Old Friends Farm, Georgetown, KY. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.