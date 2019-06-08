80, passed away June 3, 2019. A Versailles native, he was born to the late Leonard Owen and Isa Mae Mullins Alexander on May 8, 1939. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Versailles. Spec was the Head Starter at Keeneland Race Course (’81-present). The following quote is from Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason: “Spec was a Keeneland institution, an unquestioned master of his craft. For decades, his talent as a horseman ensured the safety of countless thoroughbreds and their riders, from schooling young horses about the starting gate during morning training hours to providing a clean start during the afternoon’s races. Horsemen who train and race at Keeneland always have been confident that Spec and his team would handle each horse with exceptional care.” Spec leaves behind his brother Freddie (Connie) Alexander; sister Lettie Goins; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Alexander. Services at Southland Christian Church’s Nicholasville Campus: Visitation Monday 4-8pm, Funeral Tues at 1pm. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund at https://pdjf.org/donate/ Arrangements by www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary