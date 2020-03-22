|
|
61, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Georgia and raised in Woodford County, KY, he was the son of BR Truitt and Mary J. Truitt. He went to Woodford County High School and attended Transylvania University with a National Merit Scholarship. He then went on to medical school at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where he met his wife, Dr. Martha Post. Following graduation, they moved to Detroit, MI, where he completed a residency in Internal Medicine before moving to Lexington, KY. He found joy and fulfillment in his medical career, practicing at the University of Kentucky Hospital, the VA Hospital, and the Central Baptist Hospital, before ultimately opening his own practice -- Summerhill Primary Care in Lexington, KY. Bob had a passion for history, particularly the Civil War, and was known to travel with (some would say “drag”) family members and friends to tours of battlefields and reenactments. He was an avid reader of history books, collector of period knick knacks, and aficionado of the Beatles. He will be remembered for introducing his daughters to The Hobbit and Age of Empires, as well as his quick wit and sense of humor. He could frequently be found on summer days at the Von Halle’s pool, enjoying good company and good food. A part of his spirit will always live on at the annual Kentucky Lake reunion, where he practiced the art of boat maintenance, ate BBQ, and mostly enjoyed connecting with his extended family, smoking cigars, and ruminating by the fire. He is survived by his mother, Mary J. Truitt; his three daughters Dr. Erin Truitt (Jeremy Meisinger), Caitlin Truitt, and Kathryn Truitt (fiance Tyler Fisher); his sister Mary Fernandez (Hon. David Fernandez); and his two nephews, Dr. John Fernandez and Daniel Fernandez; as well as many other loving friends and family. He is preceded in death by his wife Dr. Martha Post, his father BR Truitt, and his brother John W. Truitt. Owing to the ongoing and unprecedented pandemic, no immediate memorial service is planned. Instead, we ask for those who wish to memorialize Bob to make an effort to reach out to others as he would have done - for example by leaving increased gratuities to help servers and others through these uncertain times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to the American Battlefield Trust. https://www.battlefields.org/save-our-nations-history-honor-or-tribute-someone
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020