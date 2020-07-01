Robert Allen Bowman, 49, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceburg surrounded by his family. He was born February 18, 1971 in Versailles, Kentucky to Jerald and Lou Craig Bowman. Robert was a 1989 graduate of Woodford County High School and was a skilled interior and exterior residential painter. In addition to his parents he will be lovingly remembered by his children, Zachary Bowman, Somerset, Kennedi Bowman, Versailles, siblings, Donnie (Terri) Beasley, Elizabeth (Timmy) Collins, Jerry (Janice) Bowman, and cousin/best friend, Angie Stewart. Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith Langford, Ambrose Bowman, Jesse Craig, and Ann Columbia. Robert’s family has planned a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Clear Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Dave Menser officiating. Those attending the service should plan to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are highly encouraged. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Friends and family are also encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Robert’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.