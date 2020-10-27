1/
Robert Austin Baesler
BAESLER Robert Austin, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at his home in Roswell, New Mexico. He was born on June 8, 1937 in the community of Athens in Fayette County, KY. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynn and three children, Jennifer, Lee and Bradley. He is also survived by two brothers, Ronnie Baesler and Scotty Baesler of Lexington KY. At an early age Bobby moved to Montana where he started a career in ranching and farming both in Montana and New Mexico. He spent all of his adult life engaging in the work of Rancher, Cattleman, and Cowboy. Prior to his death, he and his wife agreed that upon his death he would be cremated and his ashes scattered in Montana.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
