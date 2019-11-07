|
HAGGARD Robert B., 89, loving husband of Ruth Hogg Haggard for 65 years, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Lexington on Nov. 6, 2019. Bob was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Winchester, the eldest son of Albert Bush and Kathryn Scobee Haggard. He was a 1948 graduate of Clark County High School. He attended UK and EKU. He was a Korean War veteran having served in the Air Force from 1951-59. Upon discharge , he was the Data Processing Manager for the General Telephone Company for 8 years. He was Director of Computer Services for the Lexington-Fayette County Government for 23 years before retiring in 1991. Bob and Ruth were charter members of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. He was a long-time member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a charter member (1960) of the Lexington Chapter. He sang with several barbershop quartets through the years, most notably The Dukes of Harmony Quartet. A former member of the Wheeler Dealers Square Dance Club, he was a current member of the Rhythm Rounds Dance Club and an avid fan of UK athletic activities. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Stephen A. (Sarah) Haggard; a daughter, Katherine A. (Jeff) Yeary, all of Lexington; 4 grandchildren, Robert A. (Andrea) Haggard, and Whitney A. (Rob) Scott, and Jason S. (Brittany) Yeary, all of Lexington, and Rebecca A. (Stephen) Martin, Georgetown; and siblings, Albert B. (Phyllis) Haggard, Jr., Winchester, and Nancy K. Weaver, Lexington; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Fri, Nov. 8, 2019 at Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1 pm until the service time at the church. Interment will be 10 am Sat., Nov. 9 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40503, or The Kentuckians Barbershop Chorus, P.O. Box 3441, Lexington, KY 40523
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 7, 2019