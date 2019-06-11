Robert Breeze Withers, 75, of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Berry. Born in Harrison County, KY on August 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Benjamin Hilton and Velma Aletha Blades Withers. On September 16, 1965, he married Sarah Jane Beckett, and his dear wife survives his passing. A 1962 graduate of Harrison County High School, Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1990, earning the rank of Senior Master Sergeant as a Vietnam Veteran. In 2000, he retired from Mesa Airlines. Robert loved his family, U.K. Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR racing, and fishing. In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by two sons: Preston Allan Withers (Jeana) of Bowling Green, KY and Kevin Thomas Withers (Heather) of Chester Springs, PA; five grandchildren: Megan, Lindsey, Alexis, Isabel, and Owen Withers; one sister, Charlotte Tevis (Bill) of Lexington, KY; two brothers: Hilton M. Withers (Mary Ann) of Richmond, VA and Stephen Withers (Shary) of Decatur, TN; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends in AZ and KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Withers in 2018 and a brother, Leon Withers in 1981. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, KY. The visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Memorials are suggested to the Harrison County High School Athletic Program for baseball or softball. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 11, 2019 Read More