Robert "Bob" Bath

Robert "Bob" Bath Obituary
age 83, a resident of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Lexington, KY, died September 6 after a long illness. Bob spent much time at his home in Vero Beach, FL. He was a native of Henderson, TX, a graduate of the University of Texas and Southern Methodist University Law School. He was a retired estate and gift tax attorney with the Internal Revenue Service and later a practicing attorney and FINRA arbitrator in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents Tisby and Rose Bath of Henderson, TX. He is survived by four cousins, Marci Moss of Houston, TX, Trudy Wallace of Longview, TX, Jill Hansen of Tucson, AZ, and Neal Gumbim of The Plains, VA, and a host of friends in Lexington and Vero Beach. He attended and was an avid supporter of Culver Military Academy. Interment will be beside his parents' graves in Henderson, TX. Expressions of sympathy should be in the form of donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
