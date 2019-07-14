78, of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away at his residence on July 10th, 2019. He was the son of the late Louis Donald Bender and Gladys Marie Alleman Bender. Bob is survived by his son, Christopher (Michelle) Thomas Bender of Lexington; one brother, Donald (Carol) Bender of Lexington; three grandchildren, Steven, Adam and Morgan Bender; a niece and nephew, Mike (Holly) Bender, and Jennifer (Todd) Sallee; and four (4) great nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in business. He retired from the Kentucky State Tourism Cabinet after 37 years of service as Deputy Commissioner for the Parks Department. In his position as Finance Director and Deputy Commissioner, he worked tirelessly to make Kentucky’s parks system one of the best in the United States. He was most proud of the role he played in gaining funding and implementing a major renovation of all the Park’s lodges and golf courses in the 1990’s. Some of his peers laughingly referred to him as the “godfather” of Kentucky State Parks. Bob also proudly served on the board of directors of the Commonwealth Credit Union for over 33 years. Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no public funeral services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the animal shelter, The Life House, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508. ClarkLegacyCenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019