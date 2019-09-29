|
Robert Benjamin (Bob) Berger, 88 of Wilmore, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his children and loyal companion Dixie, on September 25, 2019 after a short illness. Born on April 23, 1931 in Harlan, KY to Rebecca Ethington Berger and Benjamin Southard Berger, Bob grew up in the Mary Helen coal mining community of Coalgood, Kentucky. He graduated from Millersburg Military Academy through his parents devotion to education, and then earned acceptance to Duke University on a football scholarship and the Air Force ROTC GI Bill. His accomplishments on the football field were many, however his accomplishments and friendships outside the classroom and as a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity were what he cherished the most from his time at Duke. The stories of his adventures and shenanigans are family lore; enjoying his experience so much that he made sure to take extra time to meet graduation requirements. Upon graduation he spent two years in Boston fulfilling his ROTC requirement and then returned to Durham to attend Duke University Law School. Upon completing law school he began his career in Pineville, KY under the mentorship of Logan Patterson, earning partner, then taking over the practice until his beloved brother Charlie joined him in 1976. Representing multiple Coal companies in Eastern Kentucky from the late 1950’s to the early 1980’s he helped navigate delicate and complicated legal negotiations with a brilliance that was widely admired. While he enjoyed and was successful at practicing law, he found true fulfillment in business and entrepreneurial endeavors. His pursuits and successes were broad including the purchase of Delaware Powder Company, Bishop Building, Board memberships at First State Bank and Pineville Community Hospital, real estate, the stock market, farming and thoroughbred breeding. He invested in people and companies that he understood. He bought low, sold high and loved a good PE ratio and dividends. When giving business advice he would council to live by the four C’s of cutting corners costs cash, and make friends with a good banker. At the wedding of a mutual friend he met Mina, his cherished wife and devoted companion. Even though she was the date of another guest, he knew from the moment he saw her that she would become his wife. Not a day went by in their 49 years of marriage that he was not proud that she was his wife, partner and mother to their three children; giving her all the credit for the adults they became. While he worked endless hours as his children were growing up he made sure to be home for dinner at 6pm with his family, and made time to coach their football and basketball teams, never missing a game. He prioritized their education both in and out of the classroom and passed along life lessons which they carry with them to this day. He was never one for appreciating down time, but when he did he could be found either on the golf course, hunting with friends and family, sitting at home in his omnipresent recliner watching Blue Devil Football, Basketball, the Patriots or a Sunday afternoon golf tournament with the family, followed by Mina’s fried chicken. Those who knew him, would know that those perfect days would end with a, “Yeah boy, that’s good stuff!” Upon Mina’s death in 2015, Bob moved to the retirement community of Wesley Village in Wilmore, KY where he passed his time with his protective dog, Dixie. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mina, and brother Charles of Harlan, KY. He is survived by his children Alison Patterson and husband William Patterson of Kansas City, MO; Benjamin Berger and wife Nicola Berger of Lexington, KY; and Blair Richert and husband Alex Richert of Austin, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Emma Jane Berger, Sophie Marie Berger, Charles Alexander Richert, Elwyn Ruth Patterson and Benjamin Baird Richert. He is also survived by Joyce Berger, the wife of his brother, as well as his many nieces, nephews and their children. A visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 3421 Harrodsburg Rd in Lexington, KY on Monday, October 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019