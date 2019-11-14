|
|
|
|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Pleasant Union United Baptist Church
|
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Union United Baptist Church
|
|
|
age 18, departed this life after a tragic accident in Butler County on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Braeden was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 1, 2001 to Alison Patton Holland and Robert Shannon Combs. Braeden was saved at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church and later moved his membership to Rolling Hills United Baptist Church, where he remained a member. When in Richmond, he attended the First Baptist Church with his family. He was a former student of Edmonson County and Madison Central High Schools. At the age of fifteen, he became a junior volunteer firefighter and remained an active member of the Chalybeate and Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Departments. He was employed by the Edmonson County Road Department, a job he was extremely proud of. Most recently, he had started training to obtain his CDL license. For a period of time, while residing in Richmond, he was an employee of Miller Tire and Auto Care and also an associate at the Waco Volunteer Fire Department. Braeden had a contagious smile, endearing personality, caring heart, incredible work ethic and such a zest for life. He never met a stranger. If you were his friend, he always had your back. He loved to work and whatever project you were engaged in, he was eager to help. From an early age, he loved to work with his father and he was considered as one of the staff of Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home. He leaves to honor his memory-- his parents, Alison and Jay Holland of Chalybeate and Robert Shannon and Heather Combs of Richmond; siblings, Whitley Combs, Jack and Mia Cris Holland; grandparents, Jerry and Marilyn Patton of Brownsville, Danny and Joy Holland of Scottsville and Stephanie Wells of Richmond; aunts and uncles, Warren and Nancye Combs of Waco, Andrea and Robbie Brantley of Chalybeate, Rebecca Wells of Stanton, Jamie and Jeremy England and Blake Holland all of Scottsville; cousins that he loved as siblings, Sarah and Judah Short and their daughters, Sophie and Cora Short; Clay and Conner Combs; Trace, Ty and Tucker Brantley; Gracie and Kelly Wayne; Maddie and Andie England; a host of extended family members, friends, coworkers and his firefighter family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Mabel Combs and Rick Hall. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky with Rev. Bill Fort and Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM Thursday at the church. Additional funeral service will be 2:00 PM (CST) Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, 380 Morgantown Road, Brownsville, KY. Additional visitation will be held 4-8 PM (CST) Friday and 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday at the Patton Funeral Home, 504 Washington Street, Brownsville, Kentucky. Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to: Braeden Combs Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Edmonson County, P.O. Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home of Richmond and the Patton Funeral Home of Brownsville is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share