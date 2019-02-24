passed away Feb. 21, 2019 in Louisville, KY. He was born Dec. 29, 1929 in St. Paul, MN. As an infant he moved to Lexington, KY where he graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1948 and the University of Kentucky in 1952. He was a member of Triangle Fraternity, an officer in the U.S. Army, a surveyor for railroads and a civil engineer specializing in the design of warehouses, bridges, culverts and interstate highways. He was a long-time resident of New Port Richey, FL and most recently a resident at Presbyterian Homes of Louisville. He is survived by a daughter, Margaret Morrison, a son, David Morrison (Tracy Keeton Morrison) and two grandchildren, Brooke and Scott Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Bartlett Morrison, Jr. and Elizabeth Brooke Morrison and a sister, Jean Morrison Brown. A graveside service will be held Tues., Feb. 26, 2019, 2:00 PM, at the Lexington Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Presbyterian Homes of Louisville, 2116 Buechel Bank Rd., Louisville, KY 40218. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary