THUL Robert C., Fr. Robert C. Thul, S.J. August 25, 2019. Age 89. A Jesuit for over 70 years. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and taught Mathematics and Religion. He had additional training in the Spanish language. Fr. Bob taught mathematics for more than four decades; teaching at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati Ohio, Colegio San Jose in Arequipa Peru and St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago Illinois. From 2006, he served in pastoral ministry in Lexington Kentucky and Cincinnati. In 2016, he was missioned to Colombiere Center in Clarkston Michigan. Fr. Bob's life as a Jesuit was a wonderful example of how to live as a Jesuit. His profound love of Jesus and his deep prayer life were apparent to everyone he encountered. He was a good community man. Not only was Fr. Bob available to serve wherever the need was greatest -- from Cincinnati to Arequipa to Chicago to Lexington -- he invested himself completely wherever he was missioned. He even learned Spanish when he was almost 40 years old so that he could carry out his mission in Peru. Fr. Bob taught mathematics for over 40 years. He was respected and liked by his students and his colleagues because of his 'cura personalis' and his ability to bring the "faith that does justice" into the mathematics curriculum. In the 1990s, Fr. Bob co-authored "Math for Change", a teaching curriculum which incorporated social justice themes into math problems, and which has gone through multiple reprints even to now. The curriculum had lessons with titles such as: "Inhumane Working Conditions", "Hunger on a Massive Scale", "Overcrowded Living Conditions", etc. Fr. Bob's connection to Peru never waned. He kept friendships alive and spent many summers in Peru directing retreats for women religious.At the age of 76 years old, Fr. Bob realized that the Spirit was leading him to leave behind the classroom and spend more time companioning people on their spiritual journeys. Fr. Bob was a most effective retreat master and director and also a very compassionate listener to those with whom he celebrated the sacrament of Reconciliation. Fr. Bob will be remembered fondly by his many former students and directees. Many will remember that Fr. Bob was forward thinking, direct, and determined in his ways after a decision was reached. Fr. Bob did not like to waste time, especially when it related to his mission. He would always eat breakfast standing up because sitting down would be throwing time "down the drain." Many people will remember Bob's devotion to his mission and to those to whom he ministered. A final example of his care for others, and for detail:When he was chair of the mathematics department in the mid-1980s, he asked a regent inJulywhat type of sandwich he would like to eat when the department graded finals together in December.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 29, 2019