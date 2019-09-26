|
Robert Cavalletto, 58, died peacefully at home after a long illness with his beloved wife, Lynn, and his adored Shepherd, Leah, by his side. Robert was born in Hayange, France, in 1961. He was a proud and loving dad to his sons, Julien and Arnaud. He is survived by his wife, novelist Lynn Hightower (Cavalletto) his dog, Leah, his sons, Julien Cavalletto and Arnaud Cavalletto, his stepson Alan Hightower (Katie and Isaac), stepdaughters Laurel Hightower-Wells (David and Sebastian) and Rachel Ballard (Wes and Everett). Also by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rebecca Turner and Brian Rickerd. He is also survived by family in Italy and France. Nous sommes endeuillés. Nous nous souviendrons. Visitation Saturday from 1-3pm at Milward-Southland, Lexington, KY. Graveside service to follow at 3:30pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019