Robert Clay Cobb, 94, husband of 65 years to Evelyn Ward Cobb, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Bob was born March 3, 1925 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Sherly Cobb and Maud Benton Cobb. He served in World War II as a Navy Submariner. He was twice retired first from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and second from the YWCA. Survivors include two daughters, Leisha (Larry) Cobb Sexton and Gina (Tim) Tussey, sister, Barbara Ann Ballard and brother, Ralph Cobb, two grandchildren, Rachel Ki Tussey and Lawson Stuart Tussey, two step-grandchildren, Jacob Sexton and Neil Sexton and several nieces, nephews and other family members. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister J.T. Cobb, Shirley Cobb Jr. and Thelma Lee Carter. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM, Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cobb Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lawson Stuart Tussey, Patrick Lee, Chad Christian, George Smith, Clay Cobb, John Cobb, Lee Cobb and Regan Cobb. Online guestbook at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 8, 2020