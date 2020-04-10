|
|
Robert Cohen, 85, husband of Zane Parke Cohen passed away April 8, 2020. Born to the late George and Sarah Ray Cohen in Pontotoc, MS, he will be remembered as the quintessential kind, southern gentleman. He graduated from Mount Sterling High (’53) and Georgetown College (’57) where he played basketball. He was a lifelong loyal member, including President, of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Robert was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, having served as deacon, including deacon chair. He was a partner in the accounting firm of Kring, Cohen, Sageser and Besten. Community service included but was not limited to Bluegrass Kiwanis Club, National Conference of Christians and Jews and Mission Lexington. He served as a Georgetown College Trustee from 2002-2008. In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, he is survived by daughters Denise (Chris) Pastina and Kay(Pat) Limbach, and grandchildren Alexandra Pastina, Luke Pastina (Emily), Taylor Limbach and Riley Limbach. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sister Claire Cohen. All services are private with a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Georgetown College or the Alzheimer’s Association. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2020