Robert D. Johns, 79, husband of Mary Franklin Johns, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1940 in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of the late Fred and Goldie Stevens Johns. Robert work as a Maintenance foreman in the equine industry. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary “Ginger” Johns, Versailles, daughters, Kelly Johns (Tony), Lexington, Linda Chapman ( Mery), Nicholasville, Denise Walsh (Scott), Versailles, sons, Terry Johns (Connie), Lexington, Joe Kenny, Lawrenceburg, twelve grandchildren, seventeen, great grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Bluegrass or Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019
