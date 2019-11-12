|
|
VICK Robert Edward, 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Lexington. Robert was born in Rochester, NY on May 5, 1965 to David and Anita Vick. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Roseanne Mingo, their son Ethan and daughter Emma; siblings Bill Vick, Brian (Carolyn) Vick and Courtney (Travis) Brown. Robert will be remembered for his passion for food/cooking, his ability to remember everything, his colorful sense of humor, his love of corvettes, his knack for fixing anything and construction skills, his dedication to his employer of 22 years-Vincent Fister Inc., and his undying love for his children. Robert's life will be celebrated at an 11 am Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King - 299 Colony Blvd. The Burial will be at 1:30 pm at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 pm 8 pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Assn or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019