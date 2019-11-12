Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Vick


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICK Robert Edward, 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Lexington. Robert was born in Rochester, NY on May 5, 1965 to David and Anita Vick. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Roseanne Mingo, their son Ethan and daughter Emma; siblings Bill Vick, Brian (Carolyn) Vick and Courtney (Travis) Brown. Robert will be remembered for his passion for food/cooking, his ability to remember everything, his colorful sense of humor, his love of corvettes, his knack for fixing anything and construction skills, his dedication to his employer of 22 years-Vincent Fister Inc., and his undying love for his children. Robert's life will be celebrated at an 11 am Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King - 299 Colony Blvd. The Burial will be at 1:30 pm at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 pm 8 pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Assn or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -