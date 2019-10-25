Home

Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
1933 - 2019
GAY Robert Ellis Sr., 86, husband of Loretta Faye Gay, died Oct. 21, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born April 25, 1933 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Robert K. and Virginia Jessee Gay. Mr. Gay was a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired IBM Analyst. He was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was a member of the CB Club, coached little league, and was always helping people. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Robert E. (Bonnie) Gay, Jr.; daughter, Michelle Gay; granddaughter, Whitney (Chris) Shaw; grandson, Spenser Gay; three great grandchildren, Andrea Shaw, Braxton Gay, and Brett Shaw; a brother, Raymond (Frankie) Gay; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia (W.C.) Florence and Martha Gill. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Mon, Oct. 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Randy Maynard. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Sun. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church., 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2019
