84, of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his beloved wife Henrietta Tincher Evans by his side. Bob, the son of the late Sarah Ross Weakley and Robert Vincent Evans, was a native of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He attended Highlands High School, Fort Thomas; Miami University, Oxford, Ohio; and the Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University, Fort Thomas. Bob was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps from June of 1958 until his discharge as a Colonel in October of 1984. He began his military service as Midshipman, NROTC Miami University, 1954-1958; was commissioned 2nd Lt. upon Miami University graduation, 1958; and designated Naval Aviator, December 1960. Bob’s active duty service from June 1958 until January 1969 included serving as a flight instructor in Pensacola, Florida from June 1963 to June 1966; and serving in Vietnam in 1963 and 1967, CO H & HS MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, 1967. In the active reserves from May 1969 until October 1984: VMO-4, August 1969 – 1976, CO 1976; CO H&MS; 49 from 1977-1979; OIC Cincinnati Mobilization Station, 1980-1983; and promoted to Colonel in May of 1980. Following his active duty, Bob was a Wealth Management Portfolio Manager for the banking industry. Bob was a member of the First Christian Church of Frankfort. In his retirement, he remained connected to his beloved Corps through active and benevolent memberships in the Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Aviation Association, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, Marine Corps Combat Helicopter Association, Wounded Warrior Project, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (Semper Fidelis Society), Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund (benevolent supporter), Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (benevolent supporter), and the Military Officers Association of America (Bluegrass Chapter). He served on the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Kentucky Board (Director Emeritus) from 2007-2018, the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial Board, was a Past President of the Kentucky School Boards Association, served 11 years on the Fort Thomas Independent School Board, and helped organize Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County serving as the first President. In addition to his wife, Bob is also survived by two daughters, Deborah Lynn Day (Bob) of Canton, Ohio and Susan Ann Redmon (Mike) of Fort Thomas; a step-daughter, Catherine Gaertner (Ben) of Frankfort; and a step-son, David Crume, of Frankfort. Also surviving Bob are his sisters, Sarah Anne Evans of Vallejo, California and Elizabeth Newton Evans of Fort Thomas; sister-in-law Janet Evans of Bartlett, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his two brothers, Calvin Weakley Evans and John Stuart Evans. Private services will be held by the family at First Christian Church with the Rev. Dr. John Opsata and Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Burial will take place in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Semper Fi Fund, c/o MCCCK, PO Box 355, Prospect, KY 40059. Family and friends are invited to leave condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2020.