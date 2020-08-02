DUKE Robert Fitzgerald Robert Fitzgerald Duke, age 57, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on July 28, 2020 at University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital. He was born on April 8, 1963 in Glendale, Ohio to the late Dr. John Duke Jr. and Henrietta Stengel Duke. He was preceded in death by his Father, Dr. John Duke Jr. A veteran of the U.S Army (retired), graduate of Cumberland College '85, Robert was many things. He was an amateur astronomer with an impressively vast collection of telescopes. Robert was an aficionado of rock music, sharing it with younger generations and friends. He was also an aspiring comedian, leaving behind a trail of smiles and laughter wherever he went. Robert was a spiritual man, having a close relationship with God. He had many roles at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont, California. From being a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the choir, he led many closer to God by example. He was loved by many and is survived by his wife Lea Mora Duke and daughter, Taylor Duke of San Francisco, California, mother Henrietta Duke of Williamsburg, Kentucky. A brother Grant Duke of Williamsburg, Kentucky, sister Melinda Clark (Steve) of Pine Knot, Kentucky, stepsister Donna Dubay of Wildwood, Florida, his niece Renee Howard of Portland, Tennessee, brother and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews of the Mora family, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. Visitation will be 6 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Croley Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Whitley Memorial Gardens in Williamsburg, Kentucky with Rev. Ande Myer of First Baptist Church officiating. Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 of Corbin, Kentucky. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.