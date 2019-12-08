|
|
75, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1944 to the late Robert Franklin and Sara Alice Childers Hart, Sr. He was a member of First Baptist Church, the Fisherman’s Sunday School Class and a retired machinist at Rockwell International.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Raney Hart; one son, Robert Franklin Hart, III (Cynthia) of Midlothian, VA; two daughters, Nancy Hart Sprague (Tim) of Lexington, KY and Mary Salchli (Scott) of Menifee County; two sisters, Sue Miller (Jim) of Lexington, KY and Pat Sallee (Jim Tom) of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren, Sarah Terry-Markuszewski, Kyle Sprague, Bobby Hart, Kasey Sprague, Jimmy Hart and Ann Claire Hart; and one great grandchild, Elianna Markuszewski. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Taul Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Fort officiating and burial following at Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Taul Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tim Sprague, Kyle Sprague, Bobby Hart, Jimmy Hart, Michael Markuszewski and Scott Salchli. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Miller, Fisherman’s Sunday School Class, Don Morgan, O.C. Hamm, Bruce Davis, Keith Green and Jim Tom Sallee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International Montgomery County, PO Box 1044, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353 and Montgomery Salvation Army, c/o Don Tufano, 3084 Old Owingsville Road, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019