GANNOE Robert "Bob", husband of Kathy Gannoe, died on July 22, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born Aug. 24, 1939, in Emporium, PA, Bob was a life-long follower of Christ and daily lived out the Gospel. He was a wonderful, loving, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bob was exceedingly kind and generous. He opened his home to foster children, refugees, and people from all over the world who needed somewhere to stay. A long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church, he was a faithful Sunday School teacher, choir member, and deacon. He helped build ramps and Habitat houses with a group of men from Immanuel. He quietly helped anyone he knew who needed help, whether they needed financial help, or something fixed at their house. Bob was an engineer and retired from Leggett and Platt in Georgetown. He had many hobbies, but he was a master woodworker creating many beautiful objects. Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter Kelly (Richard) Hale; son Paul (Fabiola) Gannoe; granddaughters Alexandra (Joshua) Wong; Victoria Hale, and Catherine Hale; brother Terry (Judy) Gannoe, and sister Martha (John) Haas; and adopted family of Tomi and Mirjana Antic and daughters Izabela and Irena. Milward-Broadway is in charge of arrangments. Memorial donations may be made to The Lexington Rescue Mission, PO Box 1050, Lexington, 40588, or Habitat for Humanity. www.milwardfuneral.com