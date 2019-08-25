|
81, Winchester, husband of Linda Hampton Block, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. A native of Louisville, he was a son of the late Alvin H. and Frances Houlihan Block, and retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Company. He was a Navy veteran and served on the U.S.S. Valley Forge. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Robert H. (Susan) Block, Jr.; three grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Bryant, Timothy Aaron (Megan) Block, and Robert Austin Block; two great grandchildren, Ella and Emma Bryant; two sisters, Suzy Stakelin and Cindy (Marke) Block Hayden; a brother, Chip (Lucy) Block; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Brian Block. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Burial with Military Honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon until the time of the services Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019