STROUP Dr. Robert H., Dr. Stroup, 96, died peacefully on May 30, 2020. He was born in Wapello, Iowa, the son of Charles B. and Nellie K. Stroup. He attended public schools in Wapello and graduated in 1941. He enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College in September 1941. In 1942, he enlisted in the United States Navy, was called to active duty in 1943, completed flight training and was commissioned Ensign and Naval Aviator, flying carrier-based dive-bombers, until December 1945. After the war, he attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a B.A. (1948), M.A. (1949). He taught economics at Fort Hays Kansas State College in Hays, Kansas from 1949 to 1951. In 1951, he returned to the University of Iowa and received his Ph.D. in Economics in 1953. After serving one academic year at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, he came to the University of Kentucky as Assistant Professor of Economics in 1954. During a leave of absence in 1963-65, he worked with the United States Operations Mission to Vietnam conducting a Rural Income Expenditure Sample Survey. He served as Chair of the UK Department of Economics from 1971 to 1974. In 1975-76, he worked on a UK education project at the Mara Institute of Technology in Shah Alam, Malaysia. He is the author of numerous scholarly articles dealing with statistics and economic development. Since he retired as Professor Economics in 1989 he has been active in the University of Kentucky Association of Emeriti Faculty (UKAEF). He served as Chair of the UKAEF Benefits Committee and worked tirelessly to preserve UK retiree health care benefits. He is survived by his daughter, his son, his four grandsons and his great-granddaughter. www.milwardfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.