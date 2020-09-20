Robert Hammond

Robert Beverly Hammond, 77, of Nicholasville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born December 21, 1942 in Fayette County, Kentucky the son of Beverly “Buddy” Hammond and Frances Sallee Hammond who preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Tammy Murphy, Ft. Pierce, FL, Tony (Rita) Hammond, Nicholasville, KY; and Cindy Lawson, Versailles, KY; three grandchildren, Erica (Derek) Hurd, Jaime (Matt) Mesorana and Jessica Hammond; three great-grandchildren, Ayden, Gavin, and Shiloh; two sisters, Marilyn Bruner, Nicholasville, KY; Debbie (Eddie) Ward, Greenbriar, TN; three brothers, Michael (Pat) Hammond, Danny (Glenda) Hammond, and Jimmy (Debbie) Hammond sister -in-law, Peggy Hammond, all of Nicholasville, KY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Hammond and a sister, Linda Hammond. Bearers will be Spencer Hammond, Ronnie Hammond, Joe Hammond, Joe Hammond, Mike Hammond, Jeff Weber Chad Hammond, Brian Hammond, and Jon Reifsnyder. Honorary Bearers will be Michael Hammond, Danny Hammond, Jimmy Hammond, Eddie Ward, Twig Meyers, Bill Watts, Terry Floyd, and James Roy Hager. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 5-8:00PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
