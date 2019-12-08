Home

Robert Harvey Marcum Obituary
Robert Harvey Marcum, 96, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Travelers Rest, Owsley County, Kentucky to Frank and Lennie Mainous Marcum on September 9, 1923. He served in the US Army in WWII in the Aleutian Islands and also with the 71st Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was awarded two bronze medals for serving in 40 days of combat. After his military service, he earned a degree in Agriculture at the U. of Kentucky in 1949. He taught agriculture to the veterans-on-farm training program for three years. He was a retired Area Conservationist with the USDA Soil Conservation Service (31 years). He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Elva Gabbard Marcum, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Paula Ice, Tom (Judy) Marcum, Doris (Tom) Hardigree. Grandchildren included, Laura (Mike) Lally, Bryan Marcum, Wesley (Kimberly) Marcum), Tom (Jenny) Hardigree, Susan Edwards (dec.). Great grandchildren Logan and Peyton Lally, Ethan Marcum, Clay and Olivia Hardigree , Jace and Alexa Edwards. Services Tuesday at Milward-Southland: Visitation from 12-2pm, Funeral at 2pm. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Park United Methodist Church, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
