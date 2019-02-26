SPRINGFIELD -Robert (Bob) Noe Haydon, Sr., 88, of Springfield, died at home on February 23, 2019. He was born in Springfield and was the second child of his parents, the late Charles Joseph and Margaret Noe Haydon. He graduated from Springfield High School and attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship where he played for the Wildcats then coached by Paul William (Bear) Bryant. In 1951, Bob enlisted in the Army and served for three years in Germany. After completing his service in the army, he returned home to Springfield where he began his career at Haydon Coal & Oil Co Inc, formerly Haydon Coal Company founded in May 1918 by Bob's grandfather, Charles Joseph Haydon, Sr. He served as past President of the Kentucky Rotary Club, past President of Kentucky Petroleum Marketing Association and started the Springfield Youth Football League. He was an avid golfer who loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, the former Martha Ann Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Robert Noe Haydon, Jr. (Danyel) and five daughters, Marie Blandford (Ralph), Annie George (Timothy, Sr.), Margaret Nunnelley (Chris), Laura Gant and Mary McArthur (Andy); 17 grandchildren, Kurt Blandford (Crystal), Emily Ganahl (Patrick), Nell Givens (Andrew), Robert Noe Haydon, III, Joseph Haydon, Timothy B. George, Jr. (Kaitlyn), Charlie George (Christina), Katie George, John Nunnelley (Kelley), Elizabeth Shortsleeve (Tyler), George Nunnelley, Ann Nunnelley, Marshall Gant (Sarah), Robert Gant, Haydon Gant, Jemima McArthur, Jesse McArthur; 5 great grandchildren, Andrew Blandford, Alex Blandford, Emerson Ganahl, Liam Givens, Samuel Gant. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Charles Robert and Charles Joseph, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 28, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 W. Main Street, Springfield, KY with burial to follow at St. Dominic/Holy Rosary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 27, 2019 Hale, Polin, Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to the Mary Mills Wilson Benevolent Fund, Markey Cancer Center, 800 South Limestone Street, Lexington, Kentucky or the . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary