|
|
SCHOSSER Dr. Robert Hill of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, April 4th, following a battle with cancer, at the age of 75. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10, 1944, and raised in Benham, Kentucky, which he was proud to call his hometown. For nearly fifty years, his career as a physician took him all over the county, including an eleven-year stint as the Chief of Dermatology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He touched countless lives in his work as a doctor, a teacher, a father, and husband. He leaves a hole in our lives that is much too big to fill. He is survived by his wife Judy, his sister Linda Johnson and her husband Ron, his brother Jim Schosser and his wife Robin, his daughter Erika Boyd and her husband Robert, his son Matt Schosser, his son Tim Schosser and his wife Isabel, and his grandchildren, Ruthie, Bryan, Tobias, Sarah, Hannah, and Clara. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dr. Robert H. Schosser Memorial Fund for the Benham Schoolhouse Inn on Facebook. He will be interred in the columbarium at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington. A memorial to honor his life will be held in Benham this fall.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020