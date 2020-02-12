Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dalzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hunter Dalzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hunter Dalzell Obituary
Robert Hunter Dalzell, age 94, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Lexington, KY, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Cuff Dalzell (deceased). He will be missed by his 11 children, 22 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Bob was married and raised most of his children in Garden City, NY, before moving to Georgetown, SC. In 2003, he and Liz joined their daughter Laura Dalzell in her home in Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -