Robert Hunter Dalzell, age 94, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Lexington, KY, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Cuff Dalzell (deceased). He will be missed by his 11 children, 22 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Bob was married and raised most of his children in Garden City, NY, before moving to Georgetown, SC. In 2003, he and Liz joined their daughter Laura Dalzell in her home in Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020