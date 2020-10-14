1/1
Robert J. DeMoss Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
84, husband of Mary Margaret Rogers DeMoss for 65 years, passed away October 11, 2020. Born on June 24, 1936 in Georgetown to the late Robert J DeMoss Sr. and Dorothy Boots DeMoss, he grew up farming with his Dad in Harrison County. Robert was the founder of Jiffy Fastening Systems with his wife, Mary and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church where he shared his strong Christian faith. Robert loved singing and sang in Gospel quartets, loved his dogs, Tippy and Zero, and enjoyed his time spent with his Jiffy Fastening family and fishing with his buddies. He loved being with people and telling tales of old times. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Robert is survived by his wife; four children, Jeff (Daphne) DeMoss, Kevin(Marian) DeMoss, Steve (Christi) DeMoss, and Julie (Jeff) Roberts all of Lexington, KY; proud Papaw of his six grandchildren, Courtney DeMoss of Nicholasville, Justin DeMoss of Lexington, Rachel Roberts of Lexington, Chad DeMoss of Chicago, IL, Allison DeMoss of Lexington, and John Roberts of Lexington . A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Tates Creek Christian Church. Visitation is 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial to follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Kerr Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Tates Creek Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Tates Creek Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Burial
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved