84, husband of Mary Margaret Rogers DeMoss for 65 years, passed away October 11, 2020. Born on June 24, 1936 in Georgetown to the late Robert J DeMoss Sr. and Dorothy Boots DeMoss, he grew up farming with his Dad in Harrison County. Robert was the founder of Jiffy Fastening Systems with his wife, Mary and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church where he shared his strong Christian faith. Robert loved singing and sang in Gospel quartets, loved his dogs, Tippy and Zero, and enjoyed his time spent with his Jiffy Fastening family and fishing with his buddies. He loved being with people and telling tales of old times. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Robert is survived by his wife; four children, Jeff (Daphne) DeMoss, Kevin(Marian) DeMoss, Steve (Christi) DeMoss, and Julie (Jeff) Roberts all of Lexington, KY; proud Papaw of his six grandchildren, Courtney DeMoss of Nicholasville, Justin DeMoss of Lexington, Rachel Roberts of Lexington, Chad DeMoss of Chicago, IL, Allison DeMoss of Lexington, and John Roberts of Lexington . A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Tates Creek Christian Church. Visitation is 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial to follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Kerr Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.