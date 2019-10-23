Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
HUNDLEY Robert J. (Bobby Joe), retired Lexington home builder, general contractor, and realtor, died October 19, 2019. Born on July 31, 1941 in Clark County, Kentucky, he moved to Lexington in 1953 and later attended Lafayette High School (1955-1959) where he played basketball and football for legendary coaches, Ralph Carlisle and Roy Walton. He studied architecture at the University of Kentucky (1960-1965) and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order social fraternity. He serviced in the Army National Guard 138 th Field Artillery Headquarters battery unit as a survey specialist (1959-1964). He began working for C.B. McEachin and J.W. Davis, Jr. during college and had a lifelong working relationship with The Lansdowne Company and builders / developers Frank Sadler, Robert T. Mayes, and William Winfree. In 1968, he formed his own construction / real estate company which operated for over 25 years. He was a member of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, a Kentucky Colonel, and an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tomas and Julia Morgan, Hargis and Margaret Saylor Hundley; father, David Hundley, all of Winchester, KY; son, Matthew Arbuckle Hundley; and mother, Stella Eaves. He is survived by his son, William Robert Hundley (Cristi); grandchildren, William, Elisabeth, and Mills Hundley; and long-time companion Cherie Butler, all of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by an aunt, Lucille Morgan Duncan (Rev. Prewitt) of Home, PA; cousin, Kitty Hundley Ikard, of Nashville, TN; and cousin, Vickie Sue Trimble, of Brookville, PA. Visitation will be Friday October 25, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road location (Lexington, KY) 10:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. Burial in The Lexington Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Matthew Arbuckle Hundley Scholarship Fund (First Presbyterian Church, Richmond, KY) or the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
